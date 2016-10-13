High school football preview Week 8: ODA

Out-of-Door Academy (1-5) at Spring Hill Bishop McLaughlin (3-3)
When: 7 p.m.
The scoop: The Thunder won't participate in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs after losing the Headmaster's Cup game to rival Saint Stephen's for a fourth straight year last Saturday. ... ODA's defense allowed 324 rushing yards against the Falcons, but are facing a Bishop McLaughlin squad that has a balanced offense. ... The Hurricanes, which are also not heading to the SSAC playoffs, rely on QB Gilbert Estien (888 passing yards, 60.2 completion percentage, nine TDs) and RB/LB Luis Valentin Jr. (452 rushing yards, five TDs).
Prediction: Spring Hill Bishop McLaughlin 28, Out-of-Door Academy 21
