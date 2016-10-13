High school football preview Week 8: Cardinal Mooney

St. Petersburg Catholic (0-5 overall, 0-1 Class 3A-District 5) at Cardinal Mooney (5-1, 1-0)
On the air: 1220 AM, 98.3 FM, 106.9 FM
Online: sarasotatalkradio.com
When: 7 p.m.
The scoop: After a statement game victory over Southeast, Cardinal Mooney is riding an emotional high into a pivotal district game this Friday. ... A victory over the Barons means the Cougars clinch a playoff spot and set up a district title game with Clearwater Central Catholic - if the Marauders also win Friday - in two weeks. ... RB Bryce Williams ran past a talented Southeast defense with 151 of the Cougars' 236 rushing yards. ... St. Pete Catholic is overmatched. ... The Barons were blown out by district heavyweight CCC 45-8 two weeks ago. ... The Barons didn't play last week and have been outscored 119-25 in their last three losses.
Prediction: Cardinal Mooney 49, St. Petersburg Catholic 7
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
