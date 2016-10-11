Bayshore girls golf team advances in Class 2A-District 19

Bayshore, Englewood Lemon Bay and Port Charlotte were the only three teams to put a full lineup together without any disqualifications in the Class 2A-District 19 girls golf tournament at Sebring’s Harder Hall Golf Course on Tuesday.
The top three teams qualify for next week’s regional tournament.
The Bruins took third with a 597 behind Theresa Morrissey’s 84. Theo Schultz (130), Anna Albers (158) and Bella Polynice (225) also contributed to Bayshore’s team score.
Lemon Bay won with a 453 and Port Charlotte took second with a 577.
Also competing was Southeast, which did not record a team score with just two players representing the Seminoles.
Isabella Feldmann (125) and Allyson Smith (136) didn’t advance as individuals to regionals, but head coach Gayle Costolo said they had their best performances of the year. Costolo said the two sophomores improved throughout the season.
The regional tournament is in Sebring at Golf Hammock next Tuesday.
Volleyball
Saint Stephen’s 3, Palmetto 0: Kate Folkens had 11 kills, nine digs and seven aces to help the Falcons (10-8) defeat the host Tigers 25-7, 27-25, 25-16.
Sophie Bilik had five kills, six digs, 31 assists, four blocks and seven aces for Saint Stephen’s.
