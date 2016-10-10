Lakewood Ranch girls golf team wins another Class 3A-District 14 championship

The Lakewood Ranch girls golf team locked up its second straight Class 3A-District 14 title Monday with a 346 at Venice’s Capri Isles Country Club.
Maya Isom led Lakewood Ranch with an 80, followed by Natalie Robson (85), Ashlyn Einwachter (89) and Darby Lavick (92).
Manatee’s Gabrielle Tomeo earned low-medalist honors on a scorecard playoff with a 2-over par 74.That included three straight birdies on holes 12-14.
“Honestly, my game was kind of boring,” Tomeo said. “I almost had an eagle but it lipped out. Everything lipped out today.”
Manatee’s Danielle Wolfe fired an 87 to qualify for an individual regional berth. The Hurricanes finished fourth with a 413. Other area scores included Braden River (434) and Palmetto (561).
Venice (357) and Sarasota Riverview (359) earned the final two team transfer spots, while North Port’s Meadow Southworth (84) was the final individual qualifier for next week’s Region 3A-5 tournament that will also be held at Capri Isle.
SCOTT LOCKWOOD
2A-19 boys golf: Southeast and Bayshore failed to advance any players in the boys Class 2A-District 19 golf tournament Monday at the Harder Hall Golf Club in Sebring.
The top three teams in the eight-team tournament advanced. Southeast finished seventh with a 497 and Bayshore did not score because it only entered three players. Port Charlotte finished first with a 322.
The top scorer for Bayshore was Robert Jimenez (97) and for Southeast, Avi Patel (100).
ALAN DELL
