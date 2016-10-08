Bayshore tops Southeast in volleyball

Bayshore High School defeated Southeast 3-1 in a girls volleyball match on Saturday by scores of 20-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-19.
With the victory, Bayshore clinched the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the Class 6A-District 11, which is scheduled to begin Oct. 17. Southeast falls to the No. 4 seed and will likely host St. Petersburg Lakewood in a first-round match. Tarpon Springs, which went 5-0 in district play, is the top seed.
Against Southeast, Bayshore was led by Jasmine Youngthunder, who finished with eight kills, 11 assists and eight digs. Audrey Strom contributed seven kills and four assists while Kyia Parsley added four kills and four blocks.
Bayshore (10-13, 4-1) returns to action Monday at home against Braden River in a nondistrict match. Game time is 7 p.m.
Cross country
Manatee earned the top four spots in the boys race and three of the top four spots in the girls race to beat Palmetto in a hastily arranged dual meet.
Both teams were scheduled to take part in the Disney Cross Country Classic in Kissimmee, which was cancelled because of Hurricane Matthew.
In the boys race, junior Marcel Sanchez led teammates Matt Lyons, Chris Salas and Trent Shackleford across the line. Sanchez finished in 17 minutes, 47.80 seconds. Nicholas Atkinson led Palmetto with a fifth-place effort in 19:22.58.
Manatee junior Raquel Lespasio won the girls race in 21:07.08. Freshman Darcy Baker, who finished third, was the top Palmetto finisher. Manatee won the meet with 18 points.
Swimming
Riverview swept the boys and girls team titles at the Tri-County Swim Championships at the Selby Aquatics Center in Sarasota.
Riverview’s boys won with 623 points, more than 300 ahead of runner-up Venice (308.5). Out-of-Door Academy’s boys team finished sixth, one-half point behind Lemon Bay.
Riverview’s girls won with 568 points. Sarasota finished second with 474, and Lakewood Ranch was third with 372.
Six local swimmers won events. In the boys competition, the winners were Bayshore senior T.C. Smith (500 free, 4:37.00 and 200 free, 1:43.99); Cardinal Mooney senior Matthew Nutter (100 free, 48.69); and ODA junior Martin Baffico (100 fly, 52.37). In the girls competition, the three winners were Cardinal Mooney junior Jillian Santiago (100 free, 53.68 and 50 free, 25.29); Lakewood Ranch senior Courtney Chapin (100 back, 59:06) and sophomore Emily Loefgren (100 breast, 1:09.14).
