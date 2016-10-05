Palmetto beats Southeast in volleyball

Palmetto 3, Southeast 2: The visiting Tigers outlasted Southeast, 25-20, 20-25, 25-22, 14-25, 18-16 in girls volleyball action Tuesday night.
Marline Valcin led Southeast in the loss with 17 attacks, 9 kills, 6 digs and 2 aces, and Ambriel Jones recorded 14 digs and 11 sets. Tira Perkins added 3 blocks, 3 kills and 3 sets, and Brook Washington contributed 5 kills and 3 aces.
Southeast returns to action at home against Bayshore on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Bayshore 3, Palmetto 0: The Bruins visited Palmetto on Wednesday and defeated the Tigers with help from Jasmine Young Thunder, who had 5 kills, 6 assists and 5 aces. The scores were 27-25, 25-17 and 25-22.
Audrey Strom had 4 aces, 5 assists and 2 kills, and on her birthday Reesie Karkoff had 7 digs and 2 kills.
Bayshore now is 9-13. Their next game is at Southeast at 7 p.m. Thursday.
JV Volleyball
ODA 3, Imagine North Port 0: The Thunder’s Junior Varsity Blue Team on Wednesday beat visiting Imagine North Port in volleyball in straight sets, winning 25-19, 25-16.
The Blue Team’s next game is at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at Charlotte High School.
Football
Palmetto 12, Riverview 6: Jontay Wester ran for one score and passed for second to lead the Palmetto (5-0) freshman football team. The Tigers return to action next Wednesday at Manatee.
Comments