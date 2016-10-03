Prep roundup: Braden River volleyball wins

Haley Miller had 13 kills and nine digs Monday to help the Braden River volleyball team defeat visiting Bradenton Christian 26-24, 25-22, 25-17.
Sydney Jaco contributed 10 kills and 11 digs in the victory. Olivia Perez had 33 assists, three aces and four digs for the Pirates.
Braden River next plays Wednesday night at Sarasota.
TODAY’S SCHEDULE
Boys golf
Palmetto at Southeast (River Club), 3:30
Sarasota Christian at Saint Stephen’s, 3:30
Girls golf
Palmetto at Southeast (Tara Preserve), 3
Sarasota Christian at Saint Stephen’s, 3:30
Volleyball
Palmetto at Southeast, 7
Saint Stephen’s at Bradenton Christian, 7
Manatee at Lakewood Ranch, 7
HERALD STAFF REPORT
