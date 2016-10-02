High School Sports

October 2, 2016 11:21 PM

IMG Academy center commits to Maryland

Bruno Fernando, a 6-foot-10 center at IMG Academy, committed to the University of Maryland men’s basketball team via a Twitter announcement on Sunday afternoon.

Fernando, an Angola native who previously played for Monteverde High School, becomes Maryland’s first commit for its 2017 class. He is rated No. 7 among centers in the country by 247Sportsand and 13th by Scout. He is listed as a four-star power forward by Rivals.com.

Fernando, who transfered to IMG over the summer, made the commitment while on an official visit to Maryland.

Herald Staff report

