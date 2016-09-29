Manatee volleyball picks up another district win against Braden River

Manatee breezed past Braden River 3-0 for another Class 8A-District 11 victory. The Hurricanes completed their sweep with ease, winning 25-13, 25-11, 25-18.
Outside hitter JoJo Coulter led the Canes (9-7, 4-1) with 14 kills and fellow outside hitter Grayson Hall added 11. Defensive specialist Grace Mumford led Manatee with nine digs.
The Hurricanes continue district play Tuesday with a road match against Lakewood Ranch. The Pirates will host Bradenton Christian on Monday for the Braden River’s Senior Night.
Bradenton Christian 3, Out-of-Door Academy 1: The Panthers moved back to .500 in Class 3A-District 5 with a 25-23, 24-26, 25-17, 26-24 win against Out-of-Door in Sarasota. Outside hitter Madison Allen led BCS (8-6, 3-3) with a balanced effort of 10 kills and 30 digs. Libero Ashley Waldo added 38 digs and setter Emily Eunice threw in 26 assists.
Bradenton Christian will be back on the court Monday against Braden River for the Pirates’ Senior Night. The Thunder (11-8, 3-3) hosts Cardinal Mooney on Friday.
Bayshore 3, St. Petersburg Lakewood 2: The Bruins kept pace with Tarpon Springs atop Class 5A-District 11 with a 25-22, 24-26, 27-25, 27-29, 15-12 win against Lakewood in St. Petersburg. Jasmine Youngthunder led Bayshore (7-10, 3-1) in both kills with 14 and assists with 20 to carry the Bruins. The senior also recorded three aces and four blocks. Junior Audrey Strom added another 10 kills and three assists, plus three aces, and senior Alexus Norman finished with five kills and team-high nine blocks. Junior Kyia Parsley recorded eight kills and four blocks.
The Bruins will be back home Saturday for the Bayshore Volleyball Tournament. Bayshore has games scheduled against Palmetto, Tampa Catholic, the Gulf Coast HEAT, Lake Placid and Avon Park.
Comments