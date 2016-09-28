High school schedule for Sept. 29

Girls golf
Braden River at Palmetto (Terra Ceia), 3:30 p.m.
Manatee at Bayshore (County), 3:30 p.m.
Saint Stephen’s at Out-of-Door Academy (Legacy), 3:30 p.m.
Lakewood Ranch vs Venice (Mission Valley), 3:30 p.m.
Boys golf
Manatee at Braden River (Waterlefe), 3:30 p.m.
Wauchula Hardee at Palmetto (Buffalo Creek)
Sarasota Booker at Bayshore (County), 3:30 p.m.
Sarasota Christian at Bradenton Christian, 4 p.m.
Cardinal Mooney, Venice at Lakewood Ranch (Venetian), 3:30 p.m.
Southeast at SMA (Longboat Key Club), 3:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Palmetto at Sarasota Booker, 6 p.m.
Southeast at Ft. Myers Dunbar, 7 p.m.
Bradenton Christian at Out-of-Door Academy, 7 p.m.
Bayshore at St. Petersburg Lakewood, 7:45 p.m.
