September 28, 2016 11:53 PM

High school schedule for Sept. 29

Girls golf

Braden River at Palmetto (Terra Ceia), 3:30 p.m.

Manatee at Bayshore (County), 3:30 p.m.

Saint Stephen’s at Out-of-Door Academy (Legacy), 3:30 p.m.

Lakewood Ranch vs Venice (Mission Valley), 3:30 p.m.

Boys golf

Manatee at Braden River (Waterlefe), 3:30 p.m.

Wauchula Hardee at Palmetto (Buffalo Creek)

Sarasota Booker at Bayshore (County), 3:30 p.m.

Sarasota Christian at Bradenton Christian, 4 p.m.

Cardinal Mooney, Venice at Lakewood Ranch (Venetian), 3:30 p.m.

Southeast at SMA (Longboat Key Club), 3:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Palmetto at Sarasota Booker, 6 p.m.

Southeast at Ft. Myers Dunbar, 7 p.m.

Bradenton Christian at Out-of-Door Academy, 7 p.m.

Bayshore at St. Petersburg Lakewood, 7:45 p.m.

