Braden River High senior Brandon Pozzie’s golfing experience of a lifetime almost didn’t happen

Brandon Pozzie’s recent trip to California to play in the PGA Tour Champions’ Nature Valley First Tee Open almost ended before it even got started.
The Braden River High senior was banged up after a car accident in July that left him with two herniated discs in his neck, a contused left shoulder and a concussion with a traumatic brain injury.
The accident happened, Pozzie said, when he was parked at a red light and was rear-ended by a drunken driver. It came just a week after Pozzie found out he was getting the chance of a lifetime to tee it up with Champions Tour pros as part of the First Tee in September’s event at Pebble Beach.
But the accident didn’t sour his mood or the eventual trip to play in the tournament.
“I met people out there that were absolutely unbelievable,” said Pozzie, who started with the First Tee when he was 4 years old. “... I have memories that are going to last with me my entire life.”
Pozzie joined Sarasota Riverview senior Nicole Polivchak and Pine View junior Isabella Stepanek, who plays golf at Venice High, as First Tee of Sarasota/Manatee representatives in the tournament.
To qualify, Pozzie needed to get through a rigorous application process with essays, an interview with the chapter and waiting to see if it would happen.
A national panel of judges evaluated and decided whether he made the cut.
Then, in early July, the announcement came via The Golf Channel’s Morning Drive program at 6 a.m.
Pozzie and a couple of friends stayed up all night and learned he was going to play golf with the pros.
“When they did announce his name, it definitely woke me up in the morning,” said Brandon’s father, Joe.
But a multiple-car crash, stemming from the at-fault driver who was arrested for driving under the influence, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, nearly took away Brandon Pozzie’s dream just a week later.
Rehabbing with a physical therapist and doing lots of stretching coupled with a positive outlook helped Pozzie push through and return to golf.
“For whatever reason, I felt extremely calm about it because I was just about ready to get back into golf, and something kept telling me, ‘It’s going to be OK,’” Pozzie said.
From there, Pozzie continued getting his game back where it started gelling together right before leaving for Pebble Beach.
The famed course, which has hosted multiple U.S. Opens and is a regular fixture on the PGA Tour, was a difficult test.
Facing television cameras and large crowds was something tough and different, too.
“It was hard to get used to,” Pozzie said. “I’m kind of a small-town kid. We don’t get a whole lot of TV coverage and a whole bunch of big crowds at our high school matches.”
Eventually, Pozzie did get comfortable with the atmosphere, playing at a course that every hole, he said, “was like hitting shots into a painting.”
Each junior participant partnered with a Champions Tour pro. Pozzie got Paul Broadhurst, who won that week’s event.
Pozzie said he learned more losing the pro-junior title by two than if he had won it.
However, he got the best finishing gift of all: birdying the par-5 18th hole with a 6-foot putt after a drive just past the iconic fairway tree and a second shot layup to within a short wedge shot into the green.
“To be in the same place that many of the legends that I look up to,” Pozzie said. “... All of them have been on that 18th green and birdied it. And I got to birdie it on Sunday in front of, I don’t know how many hundreds of people were there in the crowd, in front of all my friends from the First Tee that were standing there just 15 yards away from the green. ... That whole moment, the week just ended. I feel like I ended on a very good note.”
