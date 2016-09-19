Lakewood Ranch girls golf team defeats Palmetto

Lakewood Ranch improved to 10-5 this season with a 148-197 victory against host Palmetto on Monday at Terra Ceia Country Club.
The Mustangs were led by Maya Isom’s 34. The other qualifying scores for Lakewood Ranch were Natalie Robson (36), Ashlyn Einwachter (39) and Ashley Ringo (39).
Ashley Gardner provided the top score for Palmetto (3-3) with a 37.
Volleyball
Bradenton Christian 3, Southeast 0: Emily Eurice had seven kills and 10 assists as the Panthers (5-4) beat the Seminoles 25-18, 25-12, 25-13.
Other key contributors for BCS included Bailey Sikkema (six kills), Ashley Waldo (20 digs) and Madison Allen (15 digs).
ODA 3, Saint Stephen’s 0: The Thunder defeated the Falcons 28-26, 25-16, 25-19. Saint Stephen’s dropped to 5-7 this season.
Today’s schedule
Volleyball
Community Christian at Bradenton Christian, 5 p.m.; Bayshore at Clearwater Countryside, 6:30 p.m.; Palmetto at Braden River, 7; Sarasota Christian at Saint Stephen’s, 7; Lakewood Ranch at Sarasota, 7 p.m.
Swimming
Southeast, Bayshore at Braden River (Marble), 5:30 p.m.; ODA vs. St. Pete Northside, St. Pete Catholic at North Shore Pool, TBD
Boys golf
Bayshore at Palmetto (Buffalo Creek); Manatee at Bradenton Christian, 4 p.m.; Lakewood Ranch vs Saint Stephen’s (Bradenton CC), 4 p.m.; Cardinal Mooney at ODA (Lakewood Ranch CC), 3:30 p.m.; Booker at Southeast (The River Club), 3:30
Girls golf
Lakewood Ranch, Bayshore at Braden River (Waterlefe), 3:30 p.m.; Saint Stephen’s at Palmetto (Terra Ceia), 3:30 p.m.; Manatee vs Southeast (The Preserve) 3 p.m.; ODA at Cardinal Mooney (Laurel Oak), 3:30 p.m.
