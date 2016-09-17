Cardinal Mooney football routs Indian Rocks Christian

Cardinal Mooney unleashed its top offensive weapon at Largo Indian Rocks Christian to get back into the winning column.
The Cougars, who were stymied by a difficult Tampa Berkeley Prep defense last week, cranked out a 42-7 victory Friday.
Mooney running back Bryce Williams ran for 149 yards on 20 carries and three scores, while also throwing a 43-yard touchdown pass, to lift the Cougars to 2-1 on the season.
His huge night was also indicative of Mooney’s entire offense against the Golden Eagles. The Cougars tallied 411 total yards, while accruing 18 first downs.
The defense was special, too. That unit caused three turnovers. T.J. Blom’s interception set up Williams’ halfback touchdown pass to Doug Polk.
Quarterback Tristan Hillerich also tallied a rushing score, running in from 2-yards out to give the Cougars a 14-0 lead. Eventually, Mooney ran out to a 35-0 lead to enact a running clock in the non-district game.
Mooney’s surge started immediately, too, when Jeremy Crist recovered the opening kickoff on a squib kick that bounce backward from the IRC special teams unit.
Williams capitalized on the ensuing drive, scoring the game’s opening points on a 15-yard touchdown. He also scored on a 1-yard touchdown run.
The Cougars stay on the road next week when they visit Englewood Lemon Bay in another non-district game. They begin Class 3A-District 5 play on Sept. 30 at Clearwater Calvary Christian.
Shorecrest Prep 16, ODA 15: In St. Petersburg, the host Chargers (2-0, 1-0) won their first Sunshine State Athletic Conference game of the season, kicking a 25-yard field goal by Jesse Fox with 10 seconds left.
Out-of-Door Academy (2-2, 1-1) held a lead for much of the second half, but the Thunder were forced to punt with less than 2 minutes to play and Shorecrest took over at the Thunder’s 38. The last possession was aided by a late hit that led to a first down.
ODA’s Gus Mahler threw a scoring pass to Joey Runge and Dakota Dickerson ran for a score. Orrin Fredericks led Shorecrest with 59 rushing yards on 18 carries and scored both of his team’s touchdowns.
The Thunder outgained the Chargers 224 yards to 193 on offense and picked off two passes and recovered a Charger fumble, but the Chargers also forced two turnovers and ODA missed two field goals.
Tampa Bay Times
Comments