September 15, 2016 11:50 PM

Cardinal Mooney Cougars at Largo Indian Rocks Christian football preview

By Jason Dill

Cardinal Mooney (1-1) at Largo Indian Rocks Christian (1-2)

When: 7:30 p.m.

On the air: 1220 AM, 98.3 FM, 106.9 FM

Online: sarasotatalkradio.com

The scoop: The Cougars ran into a difficult defense at Tampa Berkeley Prep last week: The Buccaneers produced three interceptions. ... This week’s matchup should provide an easier task for Cardinal Mooney, which had running back Bryce Williams deliver the lone points last week with a 46-yard scoring pass. ... Largo Indian Rocks Christian is a run-oriented club, averaging 244.3 ypg. on the ground. ... The focus for Mooney’s defense is limiting the Golden Eagles’ tandem of senior Bernard Mitchell (100.3 rushing ypg., 9.4 yards per carry) and sophomore Darius Collins (101.7 ypg., 11.7 ypc.).

Prediction: Cardinal Mooney 31, Largo Indian Rocks Christian 28

Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill

