Manatee High football preview against Tampa Alonso

Tampa Alonso (0-2) at Manatee (1-2)
When: 7:30 p.m.
On the air: 930 AM
Online: am930theanswer.com/pages/mhsfootball
The scoop: It’s the Class 8A-District 6 opener for both teams. ... A wounded Manatee defense, which gave up 42 points in last week’s throttling by Venice is getting the right opponent to give the unit confidence. ... Alonso has scored one touchdown in two games this year, and the Hurricanes should feast on a team that averages 182.5 total yards per game. ... Sophomore quarterback Shaye Scott (44.8 completion percentage, 77 passing yards per game) runs the offense for the Ravens. ... Behind quarterabck A.J. Colagiovanni, wide receiver Tarique Milton and running back Josh Booker, the Canes entered 2016 with a high-powered offense, and they’ll look to right that ship after swcoring 14 points in their last two games.
Prediction: Manatee 49, Tampa Alonso 0
