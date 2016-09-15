ODA Thunder football preview at Shorecrest Prep

Out-of-Door Academy (1-2, 1-0 SSAC) at St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep (1-0, 0-0)
When: 7 p.m.
The scoop: The Thunder have more game experience this season than their Sunshine State Athletic Conference opponent this week. ... Shorecrest had its season-opener canceled by weather, and the Chargers were off during the Hurricane Hermine week. ... Shorecrest prefers to run, racking up 212 rushing yards on 39 attempts compared to 11 passing attempts in the Chargers’ lone game, last week's 31-8 victory against South Daytona Warner Christian. ... ODA must stop the run and any miscues, which hurt the Thunder in last week's loss to Auburndale Jordan Christian Prep and in Week 1 against Zephyrhills Christian.
Prediction: St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep 28, Out-of-Door Academy 14
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
