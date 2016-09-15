IMG Academy football preview against Washington D.C. St. John’s

Washington D.C. St. John’s (3-0) at IMG Academy (3-0)
When: 7 p.m. (Saturday)
The scoop: The last opponent to defeat IMG Academy rolls into Bradenton this week for Saturday’s matchup. ... St. John’s picked off four Deondre Francois (now starting QB at Florida State) two years ago en route to a 35-2 shocker. ... Only one player, linebacker Christian Pluchino, remains from that Ascenders team. ... The Cadets have five players rated at least three stars by the 247 Sports Composite Rankings, including quarterback Kasim Hill, who is a Maryland commit. ... Ascenders quarterback Kellen Mond (Texas A&M commit) torched Tulsa, Okla. Booker T. Washington last week for four touchdowns. ... He leads a talent-laden club that features numerous three-stars-or-better players in the senior class. ... It’s too much depth again in what should amount to a successful regular season home opener for the Ascenders in a revenge game pitting two programs ranked in the latest USA Today Super 25 poll. IMG is number 2 and St. John’s is No. 18.
Prediction: IMG Academy 35, Washington D.C. St. John’s 21
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
Comments