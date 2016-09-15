Braden River at Lakewood Ranch football preview

Braden River (2-0) at Lakewood Ranch (0-2)
When: 7:30 p.m.
The scoop: The Pirates have won 23 straight regular season games, including the last two in the East Manatee Bowl against rival Lakewood Ranch. ... Braden River, which moved up to No. 2 in the Associated Press Class 7A poll this week, can take the first step to a third straight playoff berth in the district opener for both teams. ... Braden River has done it with a powerful running game (averaging 323 ypg.) and a stingy defense (158 ypg.) so far. ... The Mustangs have struggled on both sides of the ball, scoring on two field goals in two blowout losses. ... Lakewood Ranch’s defense has allowed an average of 242.5 rushing ypg., and that’s the area that the Pirates should feast on this week.
Prediction: Braden River 42, Lakewood Ranch 0
