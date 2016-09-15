Prep Football Week 4 - Tampa Alonso vs. Manatee

After losing a 7-3 slugfest to Manatee on Monday, Palmetto hosts Southeast on a short week in an intracounty clash. The Seminoles haven't played since Aug. 26 after Hurricane Hermine canceled their Week 2 game against Braden River.
Lakewood Ranch will be tested by a Rams offense that rushed for 333 yards (6.2 avg) against Booker. The Mustangs were rained out last week and will try to get their offense back on track behind quarterback Justin Curtis with help from running back Jay Turner and the offensive line led by Sam Jackson, which could make for a quick game.