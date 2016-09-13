Braden River football moves to No. 2 in Florida

Braden River’s football team is ranked second in Florida for Class 7A after the latest Associated Press state poll was released Tuesday.
The Pirates, who travel to archrival Lakewood Ranch to begin 7A-District 11 action on Friday, garnered 131 points to move from No. 3 to No. 2 this week. They maneuvered their way up a spot after Lakeland was pummeled 38-7 by Miami Carol City. The Pirates (2-0) trail first-place Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas, who received all 15 first-place votes, by 19 points.
The Raiders defeated Braden River in last year’s 7A state semifinals en route to a state title. Braden River’s district rival, Venice, is ranked fifth.
The Manatee Hurricanes fell out of the others receiving votes category from the 8A poll following the 42-7 loss at Venice last Friday. No other area programs received votes in their respective classifications.
Volleyball
Saint Stephen’s 3, Imagine School of North Port 0: The Falcons swept North Port Imagine 25-18, 25-23, 25-13 behind Sophie Bilick’s performance. She had four kills, eight aces, six digs and 19 assists as Saint Stephen’s improved to 4-5 on Tuesday. The Falcons host St. Petersburg Admiral Farragut on Wednesday.
Boys golf
Palmetto 212, Bayshore 234: Robert Jimenez’s 46 led the Tigers (3-1) in their victory over the Bruins (1-2) at the Manatee County Golf Course.
Tyler McLeod had the leading score for Bayshore with a 45.
Bradenton Christian 193, Imagine School of North Port 262: The Panthers picked up their first win on the strength of Jack Knowles’ even-par 36 on Tuesday at Port Charlotte’s Riverwood Golf Club. BCS (1-2) heads to IMG Academy Golf Club for its next match against Sarasota on Thursday.
Girls golf
Saint Stephen’s 171, Braden River 208, Cardinal Mooney 280: The Falcons were paced by co-medalists Vanessa Yan, a senior, and eighth-grader Maria Huang, who each fired 39s at Waterlefe Golf and River Club on Tuesday. Saint Stephen’s improved to 2-1 and next plays Sarasota Christian on Thursday at The Meadows. Braden River was led by Brittany Walters’ 48, and Cardinal Mooney’s Erin McConnell had a 56 to lead the Cougars.
Sarasota Military Academy-Bayshore: Theresa Morrissey’s 40 led the Bruins, while Isabell Griffiths had a 54 for SMA as both teams only fielded three golfers for the match at the Manatee County Golf Course.
Comments