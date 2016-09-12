Southeast, Bradenton Christian volleyball teams both win 3-0

The Southeast High girls volleyball team defeated visiting Sarasota Booker 25-15, 25-22, 25-17 on Monday night.
The top players for the Seminoles included Molly Persson (six kills, three digs, two blocks, two aces), Marline Valcin (16 kills, six digs, four aces), Ambriel Jones (14 digs), Maxine Maldonaldo (38 sets), Brooke Washington (two digs, two kills, two aces) and Danielle Marler (three kills, two blocks, two aces).
BCS 3, Bayshore 0: The host Panthers (3-4) rolled to a 25-11, 25-10, 25-7 win over the Bruins (2-2).
Bailey Sikkema (10 kills, four blocks) and Emily Eurice (16 assists) led Bradenton Christian, which got 10 digs apiece from McKenzie James and Sophie Giardina.
BCS won the JV game 25-1, 25-9.
