Lakewood Ranch, Manatee victorious at Seffner Christian cross country meet

Lakewood Ranch High School’s boys cross country team won the Varsity Elite race and Manatee’s boys and girls swept the Varsity Open races on Saturday at the Seffner Christian Invitational at Holloway Park in Lakeland.
The Mustangs edged Newsome by three points, 83-86, to earn the title on the strength of four top-24 finishes led by Brice Easton’s ninth-place finish (17 minutes, 25 seconds). IMG Academy’s Patrick Dougherty finished seventh in 17:22.20. Tyler Ross (31st, 18:21.70), Andrew Csubak (63rd, 19:29.90) and Kori Boyd (101st, 21:39.20) were the top finishers fro Cardinal Mooney, Saint Stephen’s and Southeast, respectively.
In the Varsity Open races, Manatee’s boys edged McKeel Academy by four points for the title, 124-128. Sophomore Matt Lyons finished third in 18:20.40 and Johann Bertram was sixth (18:28.50) to lead Manatee. Kai Soderberg (24th, 18:28.50) and Nicholas Atkinson (27th, 19:33.90) were the top finishers for Out-of-Door Academy and Palmetto, respectively.
Manatee’s girls edged HB Plant by seven points in the girls competition. Junior Raquel Lespasio led the Hurricanes with a third-place finish in 20:57.60. Senior Alison Ecker finished sixth in 21:47.10 and sophomore Sara Goethe was 19th in 23:40.30. Baylee Barker (18th, 23:29.80), Mackenzi Sullivan (22nd, 23:48.80) and Maeve Studdiford (44th, 24:42.50) were the top finishers for Saint Stephen’s, Palmetto and Out-of-Door Academy.
Lakewood Ranch returns to action on Saturday at the St. Cloud Invitational in St. Cloud. Also on the schedule next week are the Venice Invitational and the Triton Invitational in Cape Coral.
Boys
Varsity Elite
Team: 1. Lakewood Ranch 83; 2. Newsome 86; 3. Wharton 97; 4. Robinson 116; 5. New Smyrna Beach 137; 14. Cardinal Mooney 348; 16. Southeast 501.
Individual: 1. Haftom Fliegelman, Durant, 16:33.20; 2. Aidan O'Gorman, New Smyrna Beach, 16:44.10; 3. Cooper LaBrant, Indian Rocks, 16:50.60.
Lakewood Ranch: 9. Brice Easton 17:25; 12. Jonathan Reid 17:32; 21. Andrew Dean 17:50; 24. John Rivera 17:55; 33. Kyle Wray 18:28; 43. Calvin Drake 18:40; 71. Dylan Wellard 19:54.
Cardinal Mooney: 31. Tyler Ross, 18:21.70; 73. Sebastian Lescano, 19:59.90; 76. Alec Stettler, 20:06.90; 110. Justin Ahlquist 22:23.10; 111. Cal McFall, 22:27.20; 113. Mike Barbier, 22:37.80; 120. Ben Hall, 23:55.20.
Saint Stephen’s: 63. Andrew Csubak, 19:29.90; 85. Hamilton, Dawson 20:26.10; 91. Angus Chatham, 20:55.90104. Luke Valadie, 21:47.80.
Southeast: 101. Kori Boyd, 21:39.20; 115. Justin Murillo, 23:10.70; 117. Luis Brignoni, 23:34.20; 102. Alex Gates, 23:37.20; 122. Alex Kumar, 24:11.40; 124. Griffin Macrae, 24:24.10.
IMG Academy: 7. Patrick Dougherty, 17:22.20.
Boys varsity race
Team: 1. Manatee 124; 2. McKeel Academy 128; 3. Sickles 164; 4. Palm Harbor 170; 5. Sebring 229; 15. Out-of-Door Academy 391; 27. Bayshore 679.
Individual: 1. Nathir Fator, Sickles, 18:16.10; 2. Malcolm Holdman, Sebring, 18:17.20; 3. Matthew Lyons, Manatee, 18:20.40.
Manatee: 6. Johann Bertram, 18:28.50; 32. Trent Shackleford, 19:38.30; 42. Christopher Salas, 20:08.30; 53. Colin Nobles, 20:25.30; 110. Richard Davis, 22:05.70.
Out-of-Door Academy: 24. Kai Soderberg, 19:25.20; 101. Ethan Ball, 21:44.20; 110. Christophe Eckart, 21:52.40; 134. Jack Malcolm, 22:26.90; 135. Patrick Buck, 22:27.50; 187. Cole Chalhub, 23:51.50.
Palmetto: 27. Nicholas Atkinson, 19:33.90; 132. Xavier Martin, 22:26.30; 147. Jonel Bellune, 22:36.40.
Bayshore: 87. Brandon Aaron, 21:15.90; 137. Adan Lopez, 22:28.50; 174. Dakota Melendez, 23:26.40; 183. Michael Gonci, 23:39.70; 191. Tyler Bravo, 23:54.60; 200. James Arias, 24:06.50.
IMG Academy: 141. Jacob Harford, 22:30.00.
Girls
Varsity Elite
Team: 1. Steinbrenner 48; 2. Wharton 112, 3. Sarasota Riverview 130; 7. Lakewood Ranch 171; 15. Southeast 379.
Individuals: 1. Baile Hertenstein, Riverview, 18:40.70; 2. Rania Samhouri, Wharton, 19:19.70; 3. Sage Lyons, Sarasota, 19:41.60.
Lakewood Ranch: 15. Andrea McDonald 20:52; 35. Katrina Trompke 22:11; 36. Mason Ingallinera 22:12; 40. Sarah Fazio 22:25; 54. Anna Stock 22:56; 55. Shay Lee 22:57; 66. Ava Klein 23:46.
Southeast: 64. Emily Marhold, 23:39.10; 79. Autumn MacRae, 24:43.50; 80. Daria Muklewicz, 24:48.90; 85. Madelyn Kumar, 25:36.80; 86. Katrina Hrycyk, 25:38.60.
Girls varsity
Team: 1. Manatee 102; 2 HB Plant 109; 3 Sickles 136; 4 Plant City 136; 5 Lakeland Christian 162; 13. Palmetto 352.
Individuals: 1. Olivia Rovin, Shorecrest Prep, 20:45.60; 2. Cassie Highsmith, Plant City, 20:50.50; 3. Raquel Lespasio, Manatee, 20:57.60.
Cardinal Mooney: 124. Tristan Shipe, 28:32.50; 135. Melanie Meegan, 29:18.60; 152. Cassidy Darnell, 30:38.20; 179. Caroline Hobson, 34:27.30.
IMG Academy: 53. Sarah Nicol, 24:59.80.
Manatee: 6. Alison Ecker, 21:47.10; 19. Sara Goethe, 23:40.30; 50. Abigail Lipton, 24:49.90; 158. Victoria Walter, 10:09.1 31:32.20; 160. Gianna Hager, 10:11.5 31:39.60.
Out-of-Door Academy: 44. Maeve Studdiford, 24:42.50; 77. Chloe Ruppert, 25:59.80; 107. Carling Landeche, 27:46.10; 157. Caitlin Camire, 31:21.40.
Palmetto: 22. Mackenzi Sullivan, 23:48.80; 57. Flori Schneider, 25:08.70; 117 Jada LeBel, 28:12.30; 119. Evelyn Buenrostro, 28:17.20; 128. Samantha Urbina, 28:47.10; 145. Jada Termeer, 30:03.20.
Saint Stephen’s: 18. Baylee Barker, St. Stephens 23:29.80; 30. Daria Fomina, St. Stephens 24:08.00; 31. Madelyn Popp, St. Stephens 24:10.10.
Southeast: 169. Niky Roblero, 33:03.70; 171. Zyaria Simpson, 33:18.90.
