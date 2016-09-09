Lakewood Ranch girls golf team wins Riverview Invitational

The Lakewood Ranch girls golf team won the Riverview Invitational for the second straight year, outperforming a six-team field Friday at Heritage Oaks Country Club in Sarasota.
Maya Isom shot 82 to lead the Mustangs, who had a team total of 349. Other qualifying scores for Lakewood Ranch included Natalie Robson (83), Darby Laurvick (91) and Ashlyn Einwachter (93).
Braden River also competed in the event, but the Pirates’ scores were not available.
Volleyball
AHN Tournament: Braden River split two matches on the first day of the Academy of the Holy Names Tournament in Tampa.
The Pirates lost to Carrollwood Day, with the Patriots prevailing 15-25, 25-18, 15-9. Braden River (4-3) bounced back with a 25-13, 25-12 win over Wharton.
Sydney Jaco had 29 kills and 36 digs over the two matches for Braden River, and Olivia Perez compiled 52 assists and nine aces. Play continues Saturday.
