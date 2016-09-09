Cardinal Mooney football looks for 2-0 start against Berkeley Prep

Cardinal Mooney (1-0) at Tampa Berkeley Prep (0-1)
When: 7 p.m.
Radio: 1220 AM, 98.3 FM, 106.9 FM
Online: sarasotatalkradio.com
The scoop: Both teams were off last week. ... The Cougars flexed some offensive muscle in pounding rival Fort Myers Bishop Verot: RB Bryce Williams (21 carries, 152 yards, two TDs) and QB Tristan Hillerich (112 passing yards, two total TDs) ... Berkeley Prep is led by QB Davis Koetter, who is the son of Tampa Bay Bucs coach Dirk Koetter. ... Davis Koetter tossed three first-half TDs against Mooney's district rival, Clearwater Central Catholic. ... The Berkeley Prep Buccaneers fell to CCC, a state-ranked team, 44-27 two weeks ago. ... So this week's matchup can show Mooney fans how improved this club is, and how the Cougars rate compared to rival CCC.
Prediction: Cardinal Mooney 28, Tampa Berkeley Prep 24
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
