ODA football seeks consistency against Jordan Christian Prep

Auburndale Jordan Christian Prep (1-0) at Out-of-Door Academy (1-1)
When: 7 p.m.
Online: None
The scoop: The school announced in the summer of 2015 that it would field a football program. The Seahawks piled up the offense out of the I-formation two weeks ago and were off last week. ... Jordan Christian pounded Duval Charter 34-6 on the road behind running back Kishaun Stacy’s 163 yards and two TDs. ... The Seahawks provide a second consecutive test for the Thunder’s defense. ... A week after allowing more than 250 rushing yards, Out-of-Door Academy held St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep to minus-44 rushing yards in the first half of last Saturday’s 40-12 victory. ... The Thunder must continue to shut down the running game to defeat Jordan Christian Prep, which saw QB Dayshaun Kelly throw only four passes in the season opener.
Prediction: ODA 28, Auburndale Jordan Christian Prep 21
