September 9, 2016 12:17 AM

Braden River faces Ida Baker after unscheduled bye week

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

Cape Coral Ida Baker (1-1) at Braden River (1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m.

Online: none

The scoop: Braden River received a week off after Hurricane Hermine closed school for two days, while delivering enough rain to make Pirate Stadium’s field unplayable. ... The Pirates will look to lean on QB Louis Colosimo, RB Raymond Thomas and a defense led by NT Deqwunn McCobb (four tackles, two for loss) and LB Noah Arce (seven tackles, five solos) in the box. ... Ida Baker has a bag of trick plays that Braden River sniffed out en route to a 42-14 victory last year. ... Last week, the Bulldogs produced four scoring plays of more than 25 yards, including an 80-yard TD pass from QB Toby Norland (187 passing yards) to Luke Endsley (126 receiving yards) in a victory against North Port.

Prediction: Braden River 42, Cape Coral Ida Baker 7

Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill

Comments

