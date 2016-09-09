IMG Academy heads to Independence Bowl date

IMG Academy (2-0) at Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington (1-1)
When: Saturday, 8 p.m.
Online: none
The scoop: A defensive gem in Week 1 was followed by a shootout victory in California against nationally-ranked Corona (Calif.) Centennial for IMG Academy. ... Head coach Kevin Wright’s bid for the mythical national title came down to a gutsy two-point conversion for the win following a Kellen Mond 38-yard TD pass to Brian Hightower with 12 seconds remaining. ... This week’s Ascenders’ opponent is Booker T. Washington, but not the one from Miami. ... IMG heads to Shreveport, La., for a date at the Independence Bowl with the club from Tulsa, Okla. ... The Hornets have won eight state championships, reaching Oklahoma’s Class 6AII semifinals the last two seasons.
Prediction: IMG Academy 49, Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington 14
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
