Lakewood Ranch places sixth at Collier Invitational girls golf event

The Lakewood Ranch girls golf team finished sixth Wednesday in an eight-team field at the Barron Collier Invitational.
Maya Isom had the top score for the Mustangs, shooting an 82 over 18 holes at Quail Creek Country Club in Naples. Other qualifying scores toward Lakewood Ranch’s 373 total included Natalie Robson (90), Darby Laurvick (100) and Ashlyn Einwachter (101).
American Heritage was the winning team with a 303 total.
Boys golf
ODA wins: Out-of-Door Academy defeated Sarasota Christian by forfeit on Tuesday because the Blazers only had three players complete nine holes.
The top scores for the Thunder included medalist Max Coutsolioutsos (33), Jim Cai (35), Josh Silverman (37) and Wyatt Plattner (43).
Volleyball
Palmetto 3, Bayshore 2: The Tigers jumped ahead early, then held off a Bruins rally to defeat host Bayshore 25-21, 25-21, 12-25, 7-25, 15-9.
Jasmine Youngthunder led the Bruins (1-1) with 17 assists, five kills, five blocks and three aces. Among the other top Bayshore performers were Audrey Strom (five kills, five aces), Tanjha Bennett (five kills, seven blocks) and Alexus Norman (four kills, four blocks).
Braden River 3, Out-of-Door Academy 0: Olivia Perez had 35 assists and 17 service points to help the host Pirates defeat the Thunder 25-20, 25-13, 25-20.
Haley Miller contributed 11 kills, 11 service points and eight digs for Braden River (3-2).
Up next, the Pirates will compete in the Academy of the Holy Names tournament this weekend in Tampa.
JV: Palmetto defeated Bayshore 21-25, 25-15, 15-13. ... Out-of-Door Academy defeated Braden River 25-15, 25-18.
Freshman football
Palmetto 41, Venice 0: Quarterback Jontay Wester threw for 127 yards and two touchdowns for the host Tigers (2-0).
Palmetto’s Kevin Williams had three sacks and returned a fumble for a touchdown.
