Muscara-Stone team wins city senior championship

The team of Chris Muscara and Jim Stone combined to shoot a final-round 62 to win the City of Bradenton 2-Man Senior Championship on Sunday at River Run Golf Links.
Muscara-Stone (127 total) finished two shots clear of the team of Rick Bibler and David Peabody, which entered the day tied for second with Muscara-Stone, one shot out of the lead.
The first-round leaders, Joe Branconi and Tom Grady, combined to shoot a 69 Sunday and finished six shots back at 133. Rounding out the top five of the Championship Flight were the teams of Neil Kopinski and Bob Thorpe (134), and Fred White and Tom White (137).
The winners of subsequent flights included:
Never miss a local story.
▪ First flight: D’Wayne Branch and Bill Sgro, 74-65—139
▪ Second flight: Mike Etcheverry and Roy Keller, 77-71—148
▪ Super senior flight: Jim Donegan and Jim Kehoe, 70-66—136
Comments