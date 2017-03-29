Florida State Senior Amateur comes to Bradenton in April

The Florida State Senior Amateur Championship is approaching with the first round taking place in less than two weeks. And it’s emanating from Bradenton Country Club.
The tournament, which runs April 11-13, is a 54-hole stroke-play event for amateur golfers aged 55 or older. Eligible golfers must also be an FSGA member.
Fort Lauderdale’s Peter Wegmann captured the 2016 title at Adena Golf & Country Club with a 4-under 212. Wegmann also won the FSGA Senior Amateur Match Play title at the Founders Club in Sarasota to become the first golfer to win the FSGA senior double since Pete Williams in 2014.
To register by the Tuesday, April 4, deadline of 3:30 p.m., visit fsga.org.
Bradenton City Two-Man Combo
The 14th annual Bradenton City Two-Man Combo Championship is scheduled for April 22-23 at River Run Golf Links. The entry fee is $210 per team, which includes cart, greens fees, tee prizes, continental breakfast each day and an awards dinner after the final round. The deadline to register is April 18 and is limited to the first 60 teams.
The format changes for each nine holes of the 36-hole competition. Teams will compete under the following: better ball, scramble, modified alternate shot and Florida shamble.
For more information, contact River Run at 941-708-8459.
Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation tournament
The Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation’s 16th annual tournament is scheduled for May 5 at Sarasota’s Laurel Oak Country Club. The cost is limited to sponsorship pricing because of space limitations. For players, it’s $2,000 for two or $3,000 for a foursome.
Players receive breakfast, awards luncheon, beverages, a Titleist or Footjoy signature gift and the chance to win tournament prizes through the hole-in-one, putting, par-3 and longest drive contests.
The scramble-format tourney has a 10:30 a.m. shotgun start. The deadline to register is April 21. For more information, contact the Foundation at 941-917-1286.
Hole-in-one
On March 9 at Greens of Manatee, Al Ewin aced the 105-yard 12th hole with a pitching wedge. Witnessed by Russ Moore.
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
Comments