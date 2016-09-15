Golf Tips with Lakewood Ranch’s Jon Bullas

Lakewood Ranch Changing your technique is essential to hitting successful chip shots around the green when going from regular lies in fairway-cut grass to the buried ones with the sticky, Bermuda rough.
So Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club director of instruction Jon Bullas shows you how to escape easier from those trouble lies in the rough around the green in this week’s Bradenton Herald Golf Tip.
“Because the back of the ball is covered by grass, you can’t hit the back of the ball clean,” Bullas said. “So what you do is you kind of say, ‘Well, I can’t hit it clean, therefore I’m going to intentionally almost hit the ground first,’ which is what you need the bounce. If you lean the shaft forward with a straight edge, you’re going to have no bounce and it’s going to dig in.”
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
Comments