For Kobe Bryant, UConn basketball a family experience

A blue UConn hat pulled over his head and a daughter bouncing on his knee after arriving at Nationwide Arena, Kobe Bryant was in the background last Friday night as the Huskies played Notre Dame at the Final Four in Columbus, Ohio – or as close to the background that a man of his stature can get.
He sat behind the bench and cameras did zoom in, an ovation did take place, heads did turn. But this, mostly, was a family moment for a star who now largely avoids the spotlight. Bryant enjoyed a few hours with his wife and three children and their shared appreciation for what some seem to increasingly take for granted – UConn women's basketball, and its way of dazzling eyes and minds that remain open to the beauty of its operation.
"The fluidity with which they play, because they all play for each other," Bryant said Wednesday by phone. "There's not a lot of dribbling. It's 'we know how to play with each other.' And continuously. You don't see them having to stop the game and put people in the right places. That ball moves, and they go. They know how to recognize and read a defense and I think that's attributed to Geno (Auriemma) understanding that it's way more important to teach players how to fish instead of telling them where the fish are."
It would be a stretch to say Bryant spends a lot of time around the Huskies, but he does drop in like he did last Friday, when UConn's pursuit of a championship and perfect season ended with a buzzer-beating overtime shot by Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale.
The Gampel Pavilion game that Bryant plans to attend next season will be his first, but he has visited UConn's road locker room several times and has addressed the Huskies via Skype. When he visits, Bryant tries to take the unassuming role that was only partially successful in Columbus. Heads turn, as Bryant is a basketball fascination in the workplace of the nation's top college program just like he is anywhere.
"You know what's great?" Auriemma said Wednesday. "He lets his daughters be the center of attention. He just stays in the background, like, 'I'm not trying to be Kobe Bryant today.' But for sure (players are in awe). Everybody is. I mean, he's Kobe Bryant. Think about it. Jordan, Kobe, LeBron. And in (UConn players') lifetime, it's just Kobe and LeBron. They don't even remember Michael."
Bryant's middle daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore, 11, is a particularly avid fan, idolizing the Huskies. He coaches her youth team.
"My daughter loves Gabby Williams, absolutely loves Gabby, loves (all of them)," Bryant said. "She watches their interviews, watches how they play and learns – not just in wins, but in tough losses, how they conduct themselves. It's great, as a parent, to be able to see my daughter pull inspiration from them."
Bryant retired after the 2016 season, his 20th with the Lakers. Is there anything particularly impactful he has tried to impart on the team?
"Listen, everything that Geno is telling them is what I'd be saying, anyway," he said. "We both have the same mindset. So there's nothing for me to really say (most times), other than to just be a dad and enjoy them adopting my daughter as if she's their little sister."
Auriemma and Bryant, Philly guys, met at the 2012 London Olympics. A friendship started with, no surprise, Auriemma busting chops, telling Kobe he once got the better of his father, Joe "Jellybean" Bryant, who played in the NBA and coached in the WNBA.
"I told him, 'When I was in high school I locked up your dad,' " Auriemma said. "I said, 'Remember Rose Playground?' He said, 'Oh, yeah.' I said, 'Well, suddenly it was me and your dad. It was a switch and I guarded him one possession and he didn't freaking score.' "
Bryant and Auriemma chat and text often. And there Bryant was last Friday supporting the Huskies, the oft-misunderstood, polarizing force of women's basketball.
"I don't even take it seriously when people say, 'They're bad for the game,' " Bryant said. "They're just throwing (stuff) out there and then debating it for clicks and content. I make it a point to try to not listen to stupid comments because they only make you dumber."
Bryant's thoughts, summarized: UConn is overwhelmingly good for the game, and a joyous reaction (in some circles) to the Huskies' loss supports that.
"This weekend was made spectacular because of the shot Arike hit but also because of who they beat," he said. "So if UConn wasn't on this run, people wouldn't be paying attention as much. Everyone's mission is to beat UConn now, to raise or meet that bar. The state of where women's basketball is now is largely because of what UConn has done."
Bryant entered and exited Nationwide Arena as quietly as possible. But during and after what was a winning weekend for the sport – Ogunbowale hit another buzzer-beater for the championship Sunday against Mississippi State – he was active on Twitter, congratulating Ogunbowale for having a #Mambamentality.
"It's just a beautiful game," Bryant said. "For people that call themselves basketball fans and say, 'Well, I don't watch women's basketball,' you don't like the basketball game, you like the entertainment. You like high-flying dunks. So don't call yourself a basketball fan. Call yourself an entertainment fan. Because real basketball fans find the beauty in the game, and there's beauty there."
