Greenbreed19: The USF Bulls land this DeLand linebacker commit who had 11 offers

USF landed a commitment for its #Greenbreed19 class.
DeLand (Fla.) High outside linebacker Demaurez Bellamy committed to the Bulls on Tuesday night.
Bellamy, a two-star recruit according to the 247 Sports' composite rankings, had 11 offers from schools such as UCF, Syracuse and Rutgers.
Bellamy is the first linebacker commit for USF's 2019 signing class. The Bulls feature five linebackers on its roster, though three are upperclassmen.
"Really it was just time," Bellamy told the Orlando Sentinel. "I got offered by USF back in January, and schools were coming through talking to me and offering me but it wasn't really based on those other schools. I was showing attention to the school that was showing attention to me."
