He started with baseball in the Dominican Republic. Now he's getting football offers

He's not rated on the 247 Sports composite rankings for Class of 2020 college football recruits.
Regardless, that didn't stop two Division I programs from sending a college scholarship offer to Jose Gonzalez, an offensive lineman with immense size, recently.
Gonzalez, who stands 6-9 and 325 pounds, is a rising junior at Strawberry Crest High, located near Tampa in Dover.
He has offers from the University of Central Florida and the University of South Florida.
The USF offer came Tuesday, according to a social media post from Will Terry, who is a Strawberry Crest athletics coach.
The Tampa Bay Times reported Gonzalez is from the Dominican Republic, where he grew up with baseball as his father and uncle played professionally.
"Baseball is so big in the Dominican," Gonzalez told the Tampa Bay Times. "Everyone plays and there are a lot of big-leaguers from there, including my dad. It was tough because I knew I wasn't going to make it, but you can't let that kind of stuff bring you down."
The Times reported Gonzalez recently moved to Strawberry Crest and is new to football.
UCF was the first school to offer him, doing so two weeks ago.
The Knights' American Athletic Conference rival, USF, followed with an offer Tuesday.
USF has offers out to 16 offensive lineman from the Class of 2019 that aren't committed elsewhere, according to 247 Sports, for its #BullStrong recruiting class.
