Kickoff for USF-UConn game moved up to 10:30 a.m. Saturday

Kickoff for South Florida’s road game against Connecticut on Saturday has been moved up to 10:30 a.m.
The move was made so USF’s players and team personnel can get back to Tampa ahead of Hurricane Irma.
“For the past several days, I have been monitoring the potential impacts of Hurricane Irma and consulting with our university leadership, outside agencies, the University of Connecticut and the leadership of the American Athletic Conference,” USF Director of Athletics Mark Harlan said in a press release. “At this time, based on the current forecast, we believe that we can travel safely to and from Connecticut for the game. We have alternate return plans should conditions deteriorate faster than expected, and we greatly appreciate the University of Connecticut working with us during this time.
“The safety of our students, staff and coaches is our paramount concern and we will not hesitate to make further changes to ensure their safety. USF Athletics is ready to assist our student-athletes, coaches, staff and surrounding community in any way possible in response to the potential impact of Hurricane Irma. Our thoughts are with all of those impacted by the storm.”
The game was originally scheduled for noon. The Bulls are 2-0, coming from behind in both of their victories.
