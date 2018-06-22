This former UF basketball star received a summer league invite after going undrafted

Chris Chiozza didn't hear his name called during the 2018 NBA Draft on Thursday.

But the former Florida Gators basketball star will still have an opportunity to make it into the league.

Chiozza on Friday accepted an NBA summer league invite from the Washington Wizards. The speedy point guard confirmed the news Friday afternoon on Twitter by sending out a wizard emoji.

Chiozza was the heart and soul of a Florida team that saw its roller coaster season last year end in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

In his first and only year as the Gators’ full-time starting point guard, the senior averaged 6.12 assists per game — the second-best single-season mark in Florida history — and a career-best 11.1 points. The Memphis, Tennessee, native reset the school’s career assist record on senior night and finished his career with 571 assists overall. He is also one of three players in Florida history to record a triple-double.

Chiozza played in 139 games with 65 total starts in his four-year career at UF. In that span, he averaged 7.4 points on 39.1-percent shooting, 3.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. He recorded 191 steals throughout his career.

He is known mostly for his overtime buzzer-beating basket against Wisconsin which lifted Florida to the Elite Eight in the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

Chiozza's addition to the Wizards' summer league roster means he will be reunited with former UF teammate Devin Robinson. The two came to Florida in the same recruiting class and played together for three college seasons, including a trip to the Elite Eight in the 2016-17 season. Robinson played on a two-way contract with the Wizards last season. Former Gators standout Bradley Beal is also on Washington's roster.

The Wizards open their summer league schedule in Las Vegas on July 6.

The Gators have now gone five straight years without having a player selected in the NBA Draft.

Another former UF player, Egor Koulechov, is still awaiting a summer league invitation.