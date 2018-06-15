Mullen adds talent to the Gators roster with a commitment from junior college tight end

National Signing Day came and went in early February, but the Florida Gators have continued to add talent to their roster. The latest addition came Thursday night, when junior college transfer tight end Jacob Krull announced on Twitter that he has committed to UF.

I want to thank GOD for blessing me with this opportunity. Thankful for all my family and friends who were by my side through it all. Fully COMMITTED. I’m officially a FLORIDA GATOR #AllBite18 pic.twitter.com/4GzCSRpC4j — Lucas Krüll (@Lucas_Krull_) June 14, 2018

Krull's strengths are easily noticeable in his size. The Shawnee, Kansas, native is 6-7 and 255 pounds, a combination that provides a clear mismatch for opponents in the middle of the field.

But one clear downsize is the fact that Krull hasn't played organized football in close to three years while putting his focus on a baseball career. Krull originally signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Arkansas but left the program after his freshman season in 2017. He spent last year at Jefferson College in Missouri on the baseball team but decided to make the jump to the gridiron.

He took an official visit to UF last week. He chose the Gators over Kansas State, Missouri, Maryland and SMU.

"It’s The Swamp, and it was all the real deal," Krull told 247Sports. "It was awesome meeting with the coaches and it was a very homey type feel with them."

Krull is expected to enroll during Summer B at the end of the month and will compete for playing time with redshirt seniors C'yontai Lewis and Morale Stephens, redshirt freshman Kemore Gamble and incoming freshmen Kyle Pitts and Dante Lang.

Krull is the second addition to Florida's 2018 roster in the past week. On Monday, West Virginia graduate transfer defensive end Adam Shuler announced he was going to transfer to Florida.

The duo brings Florida's total transfers for Mullen's first year to four, joining wide receivers Van Jefferson from Ole Miss and Trevon Grimes (a former Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas standout) form Ohio State.

Krull, as a junior college transfer, and Shuler, as a graduate transfer, have immediate eligibility for the 2018 season. Jefferson is awaiting his appeal from the NCAA but should be ruled eligible just like his fellow teammates who transferred out of Ole Miss this offseason. Grimes is appealing for immediate eligibility via a medical hardship. No timetable has been set on rulings for Grimes or Jefferson.

Add that to Florida's 14th-ranked recruiting class, and Mullen has done a solid job with adding talent at Florida during his transition year.



