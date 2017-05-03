WATCH: University of Florida kicker Eddy Pineiro drills 81-yard field goal

In case there was any doubt that University of Florida kicker Eddy Pineiro has exceptional power, he made an 81-yard field goal in practice on Tuesday – and Tweeted the video to prove it.
“81 yarder with pads on. No excuses! Ready for the season to start” he posted, along with the video of the kick. No, there’s nobody rushing him, but still...81 yards, in pads, is worth Tweeting about.
81 yarder with pads on. No excuses! Ready for the season to start@GatorsFB @FloridaGators pic.twitter.com/5IeZ0tXyhn— Eddy Piñeiro (@eddypineiro1) May 2, 2017
It was the second time he posted a video of an eyebrow-raising field goal. On Dec. 1, 2015, he posted footage of himself nailing a 77-yarder at practice.
77 yarder the grind don't stop working hard to be the best. pic.twitter.com/p5s4GQVpAi— Eddy Piñeiro (@eddypineiro1) December 1, 2015
Pineiro was a soccer star at Miami Sunset High, went to ASA Community College to play soccer, and then transferred to University of Florida, where he joined the football team. He was also recruited by the University of Alabama, but warmed to UF after a home visit (and Cuban meal) with Gators coach Jim McElwain. Pineiro is of Cuban-Nicaraguan heritage.
Last season, he made 21 of 25 field-goal attempts and was 3 for 3 from 50-plus yards. His long was 54 yards. He made 11 field goals of more than 40 yards and was named second-team All-SEC.
Comments