Palmetto’s Ray Woodie returns to Florida as FSU linebackers coach

After Manatee High alumnus Willie Taggart left Oregon to become Florida State’s head football coach in December, there was much speculation who Taggart would name to his coaching staff.
Palmetto native Ray Woodie, who coached at previous Taggart stops with Western Kentucky, USF and Oregon, was officially announced as the Seminoles’ new linebackers coach on Wednesday.
That followed reports the week leading into Christmas that Woodie, who coached at Bayshore and Palmetto High before joining Taggart in college coaching, had been hired at FSU.
“I am so excited to return to the state of Florida and coach for the best program in America,” Woodie said in a press release on Seminoles.com. “I can’t wait to recruit and develop the highest caliber student-athletes in college football. My ultimate goal is to help Coach Taggart win multiple championships.”
Woodie’s worn multiple hats as a college coach on Taggart’s staff since 2010.
At Western Kentucky, he coached defensive ends and linebackers.
At USF, he coached linebackers and was the program’s defensive coordinator and assistant head coach.
At Oregon, he coached outside linebackers and was the Ducks’ special teams coordinator.
Known for his recruiting, where he set up a Florida pipeline at WKU and Oregon, Woodie also mentored three players who reached the NFL.
They are Reshard Cliett, DeDe Lattimore and Nigel Harris.
FSU also announced Donte’ Pimpleton as its new running backs coach. Like Woodie, Pimpleton is joining Taggart’s staff for a fourth time, having previously served under Taggart at WKU, USF and Oregon.
