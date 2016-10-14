Hometown heroes: How to watch former area football stars in Week 7

Friday, Oct. 14
Duke at No. 7 Louisville, 7 p.m., ESPN
Who’s playing: Danny Doyle, DE, Manatee
Doyle moves back to the bench for Duke with Dominic McDonald returning from injury. The former walk-on had started three straight games leading up to Friday’s clash with Louisville. The redshirt sophomore will continue to contribute in a reserve capacity.
San Diego State at Fresno State, 10 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Who’s playing: Jacob Westberry, LS, Saint Stephen’s
Westberry will spend most, if not all, of Friday’s game against San Diego State on the sideline as Fresno State’s backup long snapper. The true freshman is in line to start next fall.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Illinois at Rutgers, noon, ESPNEWS
Who’s playing: Josh Hicks, RB, Palmetto
Hicks is set to start at kick returner for Rutgers for the second consecutive week while the Scarlet Knights try to bounce back from a 78-0 loss to No. 4 Michigan. The junior, who is also a backup running back for RU, went without a carry for the second straight week.
Kent State at Miami (Ohio), 2:30 p.m., ESPN3
Who’s playing: Kavious Price, WR, Manatee
Price continues to contribute as a backup in Kent State’s slot, hauling in three passes for a career-high 36 yards during the Golden Flashes’ 44-20 win in Buffalo on Saturday. The freshman also carried the ball twice, giving him multiple carries in all but one game this season.
Virginia Military at Samford, 3 p.m., ESPN3
Who’s playing: Kelvin McKnight, WR, Manatee
McKnight continues to shine as Samford’s starting slot receiver. The sophomore ranks second on the team with 326 receiving yards and third in catches with 19.
Wake Forest at No. 14 Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Who’s playing: Demarcus Christmas, DT, Manatee
Christmas recorded a pair of solo tackles during then-No. 23 Florida State’s 20-19 win against then-No. 10 Miami on Saturday. The redshirt sophomore remains the Seminoles’ starting defensive tackle despite some of FSU’s defensive inconsistencies this year.
No. 24 Western Michigan at Akron, 3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Who’s playing: Anthony Lauro, WR, Manatee
Lauro made his biggest contribution of the season Saturday during Akron’s 35-13 win against Miami (Ohio). The sophomore caught a pair of passes for 13 yards from the slot. He remains a backup H-back for the Zips entering their biggest game of the season against Western Michigan.
New Mexico State at Idaho, 5 p.m., ESPN3
Who’s playing: Jacob Sannon, WR, Southeast; Jordan Grabski, DB, Southeast
Sannon caught a season-high four passes for 30 yards in a 34-31 win against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday and remains Idaho’s starting slot receiver as a redshirt junior. Grabski, also a junior, is the Vandals’ backup strong safety and has recorded one interception this year.
South Alabama at Arkansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN3
Who’s playing: Andrew Zink, LS, Manatee
Zink and South Alabama will try to add a win against defending Sun Belt Conference-champion Arkansas State on Saturday. The true freshman continues to start at long snapper for the Jaguars.
Connecticut at South Florida, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Who’s playing: Jonathan Hernandez, P, Manatee; Michael Galati, OL, Manatee; Brooks Larkin, OL, Manatee
Larkin, a redshirt sophomore and junior-college transfer from the United States Air Force Academy Preparatory School in Colorado, pops on to South Florida’s two-deep depth chart this week as USF’s backup right guard. He sits next to Galati, a redshirt sophomore and backup center, on the Bulls’ second-team offensive line after both competed for playing time at center during the preseason. Hernandez, a redshirt sophomore and transfer from Florida State, remains the starting punter after his worst performance of the season during a 38-22 win against East Carolina on Saturday.
Central Arkansas at McNeese State, 7 p.m. ESPN3
Who’s playing: Thor Miller, OL, Manatee
Miller and McNeese State meet Central Arkansas with the Red Beans and Rice Bowl on the line. The senior will start at left guard in the rivalry showdown.
Northern Iowa at Youngstown State, 7 p.m., ESPN3
Who’s playing: Eric Thompson, CB, Southeast
Thompson is Youngstown State’s starting nickel back this year and his contributions have helped the Penguins jump out to a strong start. The senior has eight tackles, three passes defended and an interceptions this season.
