Ole Miss channels classic SportsCenter commercials with quarterback, offensive linemen

Ole Miss quarterback Jordan Ta’amu is the talk of Oxford as the Rebels get ready for the 2018 season. As the senior prepares for the season, his offensive linemen showed just how committed they are to protecting him in a new video.
Ole Miss football tweeted out a video Tuesday showing the protection the Rebels’ linemen provide Ta’amu. In a video that is a homage to the famous “This is SportsCenter” commercials from the 1990s and 2000s, five Ole Miss linemen dressed like Secret Service agents follow Ta’amu through his daily routine, which includes a stop at the training room, the cafeteria and the Rebels’ indoor practice facility.
Check it out below:
Ta'amu will make his sixth start for Ole Miss when the Rebels open the 2018 season against Texas Tech on Sept. 1 in Houston.
