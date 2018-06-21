Football coach Lane Kiffin signs 10-year, $9.5 million contract with Florida Atlantic

The status of the 10-year renegotiated contract between Florida Atlantic and football coach Lane Kiffin: signed.

Wednesday, Florida Atlantic president Dr. John Kelly put his signature on the 10-year, $9.5 million base salary deal Kiffin and FAU athletic director Brian White signed last week. The contract runs from Dec. 31, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2027.

Some highlights:

▪ Kiffin's base salary is $950,000 per year.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

▪ Fringe benefits: A university-provided car and membership at the Boca Raton Resort & Club.

▪ Kiffin gets a $50,000 retention bonus every Jan. 15. He gets $20,000 if the Owls appear in the Conference USA championship game, $30,000 if they get a bowl bid but don't appear in the conference title game and $40,000 if they do both. If that bowl is a College Football Playoff bowl, that last bonus is $40,000. Conference Coach of the Year is worth $15,000 and national Coach of the Year is worth $100,000.

▪ A team GPA over 3.0 gets Kiffin another $25,000. His bonuses for team individual season Academic Progress Rates range from $10,000 for 940 to $40,000 for 970.





▪ Between recruiting and on-field instruction, assistant coaches are so valued in college, many college coaches would forego medium raises for themselves if they could guarantee more money to retain assistants. Kiffin's contract sets his assistant coach salary pool at $2.15 million for 10 assistants and a strength and conditioning coach.

▪ If a school offers the former Tennessee and Southern Cal coach the chance to return to a Power Five conference, the buyout is $2,000,000 if Kiffin wants to leave before Dec. 31, 2018; $1,500,000, if before Dec. 31, 2019; $1,000,000, if before Dec. 31, 2020; and $500,000, if before Dec. 31, 2021. The remaining six years of the contract aren't mentioned.

After winning only against FCS foe Bethune-Cookman in Kiffin's first four games, the Owls rampaged undefeated through Conference USA and the Cherribundi Tart Cherry Boca Bowl. In eight-regular season conference games, the CUSA championship game and the bowl, they never scored fewer than 30 points per game and rang the 50-point bell five times.

Led by running back Devin Singletary's 137.1 rushing yards per game (fifth nationally) and 32 rushing touchdowns (first in the nation), FAU rolled up 498.4 yards of offense and 40.6 points per game while turning the ball over only 13 times (eighth fewest).

Off the field, Kiffin boosted the school's profile between his name and bantering, teasing and generally having fun on social media.