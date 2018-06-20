The nation's top cornerback - and an LSU Tigers target - announces his commitment

In April 2017, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. reopened his recruitment and decommitted from the LSU Tigers. Fourteen months later, it turns out the Tigers will be getting the nation’s best cornerback after all.
Stingley committed to LSU on Wednesday, choosing the Tigers over fellow finalists Florida and Texas. Stingley, a five-star recruit, announced his decision via a video he posted on his Twitter.
“My name is Derek Stingley Jr.,” Stingley said midway through the video. “I’m a five-star cornerback prospect, a native of Louisiana, and once a Tiger, always a Tiger.”
The Baton Rouge native Stingley is considered the top cornerback in the country, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. According to those same metrics, Stingley is ranked the second-best player in Louisiana and the 15th-best recruit in the Class of 2019.
“The way I look at it, the relationships were better at LSU because we’ve had them for so long,” Stingley told SEC Country’s Sam Spiegelman. “Having that background info for a while put them ahead of everyone else (in the spring).”
Stingley is the highest ranked of the 13th commits LSU has in its Class of 2019. Stingley is third cornerback to commit to the Tigers, joining four-star Maurice Hampton and three-star Marcus Banks.
