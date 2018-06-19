Mississippi State Bulldogs offensive line recruit names top four schools

Three-star lineman Ja’quay Hubbard (Sharpsville, Pennsylvania) cut his options down to four on Tuesday. The 6-5, 323-pound offensive tackle listed Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Virginia as his top four schools.
“I appreciate every single school who showed interest for my athletic and academic ability even if they offered or not,” Hubbard tweeted. “The fact that numerous of schools took a chance on the small town kid is huge!! Here’s My Top 4 schools I will consider in my commitment decision! Thankful!”
Hubbard is considered the 15th-best player in Pennsylvania, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. The same metric has Hubbard as the 66th-best offensive tackle in the Class of 2019.
Hubbard took an official visit to Starkville on April 20. He named the Bulldogs as his leader nearly a month later.
Mississippi State has 13 commits in its Class of 2019. The Bulldogs have three offensive tackle commits in three-star players Brandon Cunningham, Darius Washington and Montravious Richardson.
