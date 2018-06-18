The Auburn Tigers landed a commitment from this four-star recruit

Four-star Jaren Handy (Hattiesburg, Mississippi) committed to Auburn on Monday. Handy, a 6-5, 278-pound defensive end, committed to the Tigers over the likes of Alabama and Ole Miss.
Handy is the sixth-ranked player in the state of Mississippi, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. By those same metrics, Handy is the eighth-best strong-side defensive end in the Class of 2019 and the 108th best prospect in next year’s class.
Handy had committed to LSU on March 3 before decommitting less than two weeks later.
“I just feel different about this commitment,” Handy told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “I felt comfortable at Auburn. I felt at home there and I built good relationships with the players and coaches over there. Most importantly, my mom fell in love with the place and she really took a liken to Coach G [defensive line coach Rodney Garner].”
Handy’s announcement gives Auburn its 11th commit in the Class of 2019. Handy is the second defensive end commit for the Tigers, joining fellow Mississippi native Jamond Gordon.
