The LSU Tigers offer a scholarship to the son of a Hall of Fame football player

As the LSU Tigers look ahead to the future of their quarterback position, the coaches have set their sights on one player with a famous last name.
LSU offered a scholarship to rising sophomore quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the son of Hall of Fame defensive back Deion Sanders. Sanders’ offer comes two week after he showed out for LSU coaches at a camp.
The younger Sanders is a 6-0, 175-pound dual-threat quarterback in Cedar Hill, Texas. Sanders has offers from nine schools at this point, including Florida State, Florida and Oregon. Florida State, Deion Sanders’ alma mater, is considered the favorite to land Shedeur.
Per SEC Country’s Sam Spiegelman, Sanders is the fourth quarterback in the Class of 2021 that LSU has offered, another of which has a famous last name. Along with Preston Stone and Jake Garcia, LSU has also offered Garrett Nussmeier, son of former Alabama and Florida offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier.
