Did former LSU Tigers head coach Les Miles take a shot at replacement Ed Orgeron?

In Les Miles’ 12 seasons as LSU head coach, the Tigers never won fewer than eight games. With the outlook of this year’s team looking a bit lower, the team’s former coach gave his take on what’s happening in Baton Rouge.
Miles appeared on The Josh Innes Show on Sports Talk 190 in Houston and discussed several topics in and around the LSU football program. Innes brought up that Vegas has LSU projected to go 7-5 this fall, which would only be the second time since 1999 the team won just seven games in the regular season.
Innes asked Miles if he considers LSU down right now, and the veteran coach gave his response.
“Well, here’s the truth. They have some really good players — some offensive and defensive lineman, some linebackers that can flat run and hit. Their secondary took some hits to graduation, but there are some really good players there,” Miles said. “The guys that I know that were recruited by the staff before this staff recruited some really good players. Watch that middle linebacker [Devin White] play. Watch those defensive lineman play. There was some recruiting that was done.”
Miles then shifted from breaking down the players to the coaches.
“I guess what I’m saying is that I never accepted the feeling of, ‘Hey, you need to have patience,’” Miles said. “When you say that you need to have patience, aren’t you really just saying to your team that you’re not good enough? Because I want you to know something — I never took the field with the Tigers where I didn’t think that I was absolutely going to kick somebody’s tail and that we were the best team. Period. I don’t give a [expletive].
“It took me time in the week to get myself in a position where I was like, ‘Yeah, OK, we got it. We got the plan. The plan is in. We’re ready to play.’ That took some time, but I never asked for, ‘Hey, give me break here.'”
Miles appears to be referring to what Ed Orgeron, Miles’ former assistant who ultimately replaced him as Tigers head coach, said leading up to LSU’s spring game this year.
Per The Advocate, Orgeron said, “We don’t have the whole offense in. This thing is going to go throughout the summer, throughout camp. We want to look good next Saturday. I want the quarterbacks to look good. We want to throw the ball. Want all that to happen. I believe some of that is going to happen, but we’re not there yet. I ask the fans to be patient. We’re not where we need to be, but we’re going to get there.”
Miles, who won 114 games and the 2007 national championship at LSU, took issue with people making excuses. As Miles explained, no excuses are needed when you have the caliber of players LSU has year after year.
“I always felt differently,” Miles said. “Certain people need to have a safety net. If you need a safety net, you need not coach for the Tigers because the Tigers are your safety net. They are the winningest, toughest, most committed group of men that I’ve been around. If you lined up and you were Oregon and you were second-ranked in the nation and we were playing you in Dallas, you needed respect when you were playing the Tigers (LSU beat Oregon 40-27 in the 2011 season opener).”
