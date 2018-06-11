Auburn favored to land this 4-star running back. Other national powers make his top 10

Four-star running back Derrian Brown announced his top 10 list of college football suitors on Sunday.
Brown, who plays at Buford (Georgia) High, is rated the 13th-best running back for the 2019 recruiting class, according to the 247 Sports' composite rankings.
He has offers from 34 schools.
His top 10 features a heavy dose of SEC schools.
Among those are Auburn, considered the favorite to land his pledge, and LSU, Florida, Alabama and Arkansas.
The non-SEC programs making Brown's top 10 include Florida State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Texas.
