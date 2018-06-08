LSU football’s first general manager finds new position at this SEC school

After a chaotic offseason, former LSU football general manager Austin Thomas has a new job.
Thomas has been hired at Texas A&M, as reported by The Athletic’s Chris Vannini. Thomas arrives in College Station after spending the last five years at LSU, including the last two seasons as the team’s first-ever general manager.
The football offseason was a tumultuous one for Thomas. A Tennessee alum, Thomas looked in line to join Jeremy Pruitt’s staff with the Volunteers before the deal fell apart in December. Having already resigned from LSU, Thomas then entered talks with Ole Miss before the Rebels pulled the offer in February.
“Austin knew exactly the process. He knew exactly the timeline and who was at risk from a student-athlete and recruiting prospective,” Ole Miss athletic director Ross Bjork told 247Sports. “He committed to us and told us he was in throughout the process, including Wednesday night and last night. He kept going back and forth, however, so we pulled our offer. We want people who want to be at Ole Miss. If he doesn’t want to be here, we don’t want him here.”
During Thomas’ first two years at LSU, the Tigers signed two Top 5 recruiting classes, including No. 1 overall player Leonard Fournette in 2014. He was named the Personnel Director of the Year in 2015, per LSU’s website.
“Austin, I believe, one day will be an NFL general manager,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron told 247Sports last April. “He's very talented. He's the general manager. I trust him in all aspects. He can have the keys to the car. I trust him in everything that he does.”
Prior to his stint at LSU, Thomas had stops at Tennessee and USC.
