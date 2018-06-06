More than 200 children at FSU's football camp didn't get lunch. But coach fixed that

Florida State's Junior Noles Camp was held Monday-Wednesday this week.
The youth football camp for students entering first through eighth grade cost $230 and included an FSU football camp T-shirt.
It didn't include lunch.
So FSU coach Willie Taggart, a Palmetto, Florida, native that played at Manatee High in Bradenton, decided to change that.
According to a tweet from Palm Beach Nole, here's what happened:
"Taggart asked a guy that was running the camp where the lunch was for the kids," the tweet read. "The guy tells Willie that lunch was not included in the camp [we were aware of this, and it was really no big deal]. Willie was not happy that the kids were not being provided lunch, so he says, 'That's not happening, get on the phone and order some food for these kids."
The tweet continued by saying a ton of pizza boxes showed up later, while Tuesday saw Jimmy John's and an ice cream truck.
"I believe Willie himself paid for lunch for three days for over 200 kids out of his own pocket," Palm Beach Nole's tweet said. "Real talk. He didn't have to do it, no parents expected it, but this is the way he is, just a genuine, really good human. I couldn't be more proud that he represents FSU."
